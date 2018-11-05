The museum says it has the US aircraft on display, including a B-52 and two A-1 Skyraiders, to mark the victories and failures of the American empire.
The Vietnam Military History Museum in Hanoi is one of six national museums in the country.
Opened in 1959, the museum has thousands of military artifacts, everything ranging from small medals to large aircraft.
In fact, the museum even has several US aircraft, which were shot down in North Vietnam during the Vietnam War, according to the museum's website.
The Vietnam War, which was fought from 1955 to 1975, killed about 58,200 US troops and as many as 2 million civilians. The US had military advisors in Vietnam in the 1950s, but didn't officially send combat troops there until 1965.
The museum also has US military vehicles that were purportedly captured during the Vietnam War.
Check them out below.
