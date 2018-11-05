Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Check out these spooky photos of shot down US aircraft on display at Vietnam's military museum in Hanoi

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The museum says it has the US aircraft on display, including a B-52 and two A-1 Skyraiders, to mark the victories and failures of the American empire.

Wreckage of US aircraft are seen at the Military History Museum in Hanoi, Vietnam November 5, 2018. play

Wreckage of US aircraft are seen at the Military History Museum in Hanoi, Vietnam November 5, 2018.

(Reuters)

The Vietnam Military History Museum in Hanoi is one of six national museums in the country.

Opened in 1959, the museum has thousands of military artifacts, everything ranging from small medals to large aircraft.

In fact, the museum even has several US aircraft, which were shot down in North Vietnam during the Vietnam War, according to the museum's website.

The Vietnam War, which was fought from 1955 to 1975, killed about 58,200 US troops and as many as 2 million civilians. The US had military advisors in Vietnam in the 1950s, but didn't officially send combat troops there until 1965.

The museum also has US military vehicles that were purportedly captured during the Vietnam War.

Check them out below.

Here's the purported wreckage of a US B-52, which was possibly shot down by a surface-to-air-missile during Operation Linebacker II in 1972.

play

(Reuters)

Read more about the operation and how the B-52 was shot down here.



Here's another angle.

Here's another angle. play

Here's another angle.

(Z3144228/Wikimedia Commons)

Read more about B-52s here.



Next to the B-52 appears to be a US M-48 Patton main battle tank.

Next to the B-52 appears to be a US M-48 Patton main battle tank. play

Next to the B-52 appears to be a US M-48 Patton main battle tank.

(Reuters)

Read more about M48s, which was named after US Gen. George S. Patton, here.



And what looks like an M113 armored personnel carrier.

And what looks like an M113 armored personnel carrier. play

And what looks like an M113 armored personnel carrier.

(Z3144228/Wikimedia Commons)

Read more about M113s here.



The museum also has what looks like an M114 155mm howitzer.

The museum also has what looks like an M114 155mm howitzer. play

The museum also has what looks like an M114 155mm howitzer.

(Reuters)

Read more about M114s here, and about the US military's current 155mm howitzer, the M777, here.



And what looks like a Bell UH-1H Iroquois, or Huey, helicopter.

And what looks like a Bell UH-1H Iroquois, or Huey, helicopter. play

And what looks like a Bell UH-1H Iroquois, or Huey, helicopter.

(Vuong Tri Binh/Wikimedia Commons)

Read more about Hueys here.



It also appears to have an M3 Half-track, which was an armored personnel carrier.

It also appears to have an M3 Half-track, which was an armored personnel carrier. play

It also appears to have an M3 Half-track, which was an armored personnel carrier.

(calflier001/Wikimedia Commons)

Read more about M3s here.



And what looks like an M107 self-propelled howitzer.

And what looks like an M107 self-propelled howitzer. play

And what looks like an M107 self-propelled howitzer.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Read more about M107s here, and about the US military's current self-propelled howitzer, the M109 Paladin, here.



And what appears to be two A-1 Skyraiders (lower left), which were attack aircraft that often provided close air support.

And what appears to be two A-1 Skyraiders (lower left), which were attack aircraft that often provided close air support. play

And what appears to be two A-1 Skyraiders (lower left), which were attack aircraft that often provided close air support.

(Vuong Tri Binh/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: US Air Force

The museum has many more US, and even Russian, platforms too. Check out their website here.



Top Articles

1 Debt burden African countries may soon find themselves buried deeper in...bullet
2 Visa South Africa scraps short-term visa requirements for Kenyansbullet
3 Politics Trump says his administration is 'looking at' whether...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A voting machine in Fairfax, Virginia.
Politics The Justice Department is sending fewer civil rights monitors to polling places than they did in 2016
null
Politics Remain would win a new Brexit referendum by 8% according to a huge nationwide poll
null
Politics These 25 Congressional races to watch are some of the most competitive in the 2018 midterm elections
Stacey Abrams
Politics Latest racist robocall claims to be from Oprah, targeting Georgia's Stacey Abrams in heated governor's race
X
Advertisement