The bill urges the White House to consider banning US tech exports that could be used to oppress Uighurs and impose sanctions against human rights offenders.
Lawmakers in Congress plan to issue a bipartisan legislation to punish China over its persecution of the Uighurs, a majority-Muslim ethnic minority populated in the country's west.
Beijing subjects the Uighurs to an unprecedented amount of surveillance in their home region of Xinjiang. China has reportedly also tried to gather personal information — like marriage certificates and drivers licenses — from the Uighur diaspora and threatening their families back at home if they did not provide it.
Activists have accused Beijing of imprisoning up to 1 million Uighurs in detention camps or re-education centers. Chinese officials claim that the centers and camps are actually "vocational training" centers that make life "colorful."
The proposed legislation, slated to be introduced on Wednesday, lays out a variety of measures designed to call out and curb China's human rights abuses against the Uighurs.
According to Reuters, which has seen a copy of the bill, it urges the White House to:
Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, and Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey are all sponsoring the bill. Rubio and Smith co-chair the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, and are two of the most vocal critics of China in the US government.
On Monday a group of UN human rights officials also sent a scathing letter to the Chinese government, seen by Business Insider, expressing "concern" with China's actions in Xinjiang. The panel described China's Xinjiang's policies as "incompatible with China's obligations under international human rights law."
Beijing on Thursday slammed the congressmen for the bill, accusing them of an "incomprehensible sense of superiority" and of meddling with China's domestic politics.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Wednesday: "I find it very strange, these US legislators with their incomprehensible sense of superiority, that have made such irresponsible remarks about the internal affairs of other countries! How much do they know about the real situation in other countries?"
She also accused US politicians of "ignoring the problems in their own country," adding: "I hope that the American lawmakers can be more concerned about their own domestic affairs and do a better job of their own affairs."
China has slammed other countries for their criticism of the Uighur issue before.
After UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she received credible reports that China had detained up to 1 million Uighurs this summer, Beijing told her to back off and respect the country's sovereignty.
When Turkey offered shelter to Uighur refugees fleeing China in 2015, Beijing warned that the offer could "poison ties and derail cooperation."
Many Muslim countries have avoided criticizing China over the Uighur issue, with experts saying that it's because countries fear economic retribution from China or don't want to draw attention to their own human rights problems.