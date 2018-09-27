Christine Blasey Ford says the strongest memory she has of Kavanaugh's alleged sexual assault was 'the uproarious laughter'

news

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, told lawmakers during her Senate testimony on Thursday that the strongest memory from the attack was the "uproarious laughter" from Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge.

Asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy to describe a detail she "cannot forget," Ford recalled how she felt she was the object of the boys' laughter.

"Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter. The uproarious laughter between the two, and they're having fun at my expense," she said. "I was underneath one of them, while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another."

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh and Judge pushed her into a room while they were at a party in the early 1980s, and that Kavanaugh groped and attempted to undress her as he held her down until Judge jumped on them and Ford was able to escape.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegations, while Judge has issued a statement saying he has no memory of the incident.

During her testimony on Thursday, Ford also told the lawmakers she's 100% certain Kavanaugh was the one who attacked her.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, alluded to theories that were floated in recent days suggesting that Ford had mistaken Kavanaugh for a different man.

"You were very clear about the attack. Being pushed into the room, you say you don't know quite by whom, but that it was Brett Kavanaugh that covered your mouth to prevent you from screaming, and then you escaped," Feinstein said to Ford on Thursday. "How are you so sure that it was he?"

"The same way that I'm sure that I'm talking to you right now," Ford replied. "It's just basic memory functions, and also just the level of norepinephrine and epinephrine in the brain that sort of, as you know, that neurotransmitter encodes memories into the hippocampus so the trauma-related experience then is kind of locked there whereas other details kind of drift."

When Feinstein asked whether it could be a case of mistaken identity, Ford responded, "Absolutely not."

