Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Christine Blasey Ford says the strongest memory she has of Kavanaugh's alleged sexual assault was 'the uproarious laughter'


Politics Christine Blasey Ford says the strongest memory she has of Kavanaugh's alleged sexual assault was 'the uproarious laughter'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Christine Blasey Ford said Thursday the strongest memory she has of the alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was the "uproarious laughter" he and his friend Mark Judge allegedly shared at Ford's expense.

christine blasey ford play

christine blasey ford

(Associated Press/Saul Loeb)

  • Christine Blasey Ford said Thursday the strongest memory she has of the alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was when he and his friend allegedly laughed at her expense.
  • "I was underneath one of them, while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another," she said.
  • Ford also said she was 100% certain that it was Kavanaugh who attacked her, and she had not mistaken him for a different man.
  • Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegations.
  • Follow our live coverage of the hearing.

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, told lawmakers during her Senate testimony on Thursday that the strongest memory from the attack was the "uproarious laughter" from Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge.

Asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy to describe a detail she "cannot forget," Ford recalled how she felt she was the object of the boys' laughter.

"Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter. The uproarious laughter between the two, and they're having fun at my expense," she said. "I was underneath one of them, while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another."

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh and Judge pushed her into a room while they were at a party in the early 1980s, and that Kavanaugh groped and attempted to undress her as he held her down until Judge jumped on them and Ford was able to escape.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegations, while Judge has issued a statement saying he has no memory of the incident.

During her testimony on Thursday, Ford also told the lawmakers she's 100% certain Kavanaugh was the one who attacked her.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, alluded to theories that were floated in recent days suggesting that Ford had mistaken Kavanaugh for a different man.

"You were very clear about the attack. Being pushed into the room, you say you don't know quite by whom, but that it was Brett Kavanaugh that covered your mouth to prevent you from screaming, and then you escaped," Feinstein said to Ford on Thursday. "How are you so sure that it was he?"

"The same way that I'm sure that I'm talking to you right now," Ford replied. "It's just basic memory functions, and also just the level of norepinephrine and epinephrine in the brain that sort of, as you know, that neurotransmitter encodes memories into the hippocampus so the trauma-related experience then is kind of locked there whereas other details kind of drift."

When Feinstein asked whether it could be a case of mistaken identity, Ford responded, "Absolutely not."

Watch a clip of Ford's remarks below:

Top Articles

1 Politics After being laughed at, Trump to double down on Iran criticism...bullet
2 Politics 15 iconic photos from Kenya’s Westgate mall attack, five...bullet
3 Politics 'Leave me alone': Mike Pence's wife reportedly refused to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

megyn kelly
Politics 'If she's an actress, she's really good ... the alternative is she's telling the truth': Megyn Kelly reacts to Christine Blasey Ford's testimony
Kavanaugh looks on as Trump introduces him as his nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018.
Politics How 'the Forrest Gump of Republican politics' Brett Kavanaugh became the Supreme Court's most pivotal nomination in decades, now embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations
Chris Wallace
Politics Fox News host Chris Wallace on Christine Ford testimony: 'This is a disaster for the Republicans'
F-35B joint strike fighter jet conducts aerial maneuvers
Politics The US F-35 has entered combat for the first time, conducting its first airstrike against the Taliban in Afghanistan
X
Advertisement