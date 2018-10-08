Christine Blasey Ford still can’t live at home due to 'unending' death threats because of the Kavanaugh testimony, her lawyers say

news

Christine Blasey Ford has still not been able to return home due to the volume of death threats she has received since she accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, her lawyers said.

Ford was forced to leave her home with her family on September 16, she told the Senate Judiciary Committee. She then said her "greatest fears have been realized."

Ford had hesitated to put her name to the allegations, telling The Washington Post that she feared upending her life while leaving Kavanaugh's confirmation process unaffected.

Kavanaugh repeatedly denied the allegations, and was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice on Saturday after an FBI investigation.

Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers said that she has not been able to live in her own home due to the "unending" death threats that she still receives after alleging then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in high school.

Debra Katz, one of Ford's attorneys, told NBC on Sunday that it will be "quite some time" before Ford and her family can return home.

"Her family has been through a lot," Katz said. "They are not living at home. It's going to be quite some time before they’re able to live at home. The threats have been unending. It's deplorable.

"It's been very frightening."

Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, where she said that during a high-school party in the 1980s, Kavanaugh pinned her down, tried to take off her clothes, and pressed his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

Kavanaugh repeatedly denied the allegations and, following an FBI investigation, was ultimately confirmed by the Senate on Saturday after senators voted largely on party lines. Thousands of protestors demonstrated on Capitol Hill as Kavanaugh was sworn in.

Ford addressed the harassment against her in prepared remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she said: "My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable."

She added that she and her family had been forced to leave their home: "Since September 16, my family and I have been living in various secure locales, with guards."

Ford said "my greatest fears have been realized — and the reality has been far worse than what I expected."

She said that her work email was hacked "and messages were sent out supposedly recanting my description of the sexual assault."

Ford's lawyers, in the NBC interview, said the FBI investigation into Ford's allegations was not thorough enough.

This was a sentiment echoed by Democrats, who noted that the FBI did not interview Ford, Kavanaugh, many of Kavanaugh's classmates, and other women who accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Lisa Banks, Ford's other attorney, told NBC: "With Anita Hill, there was a full FBI investigation before there was ever a hearing. That did not occur here. This process was far worse."

Banks said Ford "knows" who assaulted her, refuting the explanation that Ford was assaulted but that she had her assaulter's identity mistaken — an account some Republicans gave as they voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

"She testified she knew him, he knew her, and she knows exactly who sexually assaulted her on that day," Banks said.

Banks also said that Ford was "horrified" after President Donald Trump mocked her at a campaign rally.

"She was upset by it, yes, as any woman would be who's the victim of sexual assault who was mocked and belittled by anyone, never mind the president of the United States," Banks said.

Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist, originally resisted making her name public as she made the allegations against Kavanaugh.

She told The Washington Post that she felt her own life could be ruined and that Kavanaugh's confirmation would ultimately not be affected.

"Why suffer through the annihilation if it's not going to matter?" she told the newspaper.