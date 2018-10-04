Pulse.com.gh logo
Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers slam the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, calling it a 'stain on the process'


Christine Blasey Ford's legal team is livid about the process surrounding an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

  • Christine Blasey Ford's legal team slammed the process surrounding an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
  • Ford's lawyers sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray describing the investigation as a "stain on the process, on the FBI and on our American ideal of justice."
  • The California professor's legal team called the investigation incomplete because many witnesses, including several they offered, were not interviewed by the bureau.
  • Senate Republicans seem satisfied with the investigation, but Democrats have criticized the fact that neither Ford nor Kavanaugh were interviewed.

Christine Blasey Ford's legal team on Thursday criticized the process surrounding the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford's lawyers on Thursday sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray including the names of eight witnesses they presented to investigators who were not ultimately interviewed. Kavanaugh and Ford were also not interviewed.

In the letter to Wray, Ford's lawyers said the "'investigation' conducted over the past five days is a stain on the process, on the FBI and on our American ideal of justice."

The investigation was authorized by the White House last Friday after Ford and Kavanaugh delivered emotional testimony on her allegations that she was assaulted by the Supreme Court nominee at a party when they were teenagers.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

Over the course of the short investigation, Senate Democrats have criticized the White House over its limited nature and apparent refusal to allow certain people to be questioned.

The investigation was wrapped up on Wednesday evening and a report was delivered to the White House. By Thursday morning, senators were reviewing the findings.

After looking over the report, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said "the most notable part of this report is what's not in it."

Meanwhile, key Republicans — including undecided Sens. Jeff Flake and Susan Collins — have signaled they're satisfied with the report's findings and have rejected criticism of the process from their Democratic colleagues.

