Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers want more time to decide whether she'll speak publicly on sexual assault claim against Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys have asked for more time to decide whether Ford will speak to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her claim that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s.

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley initially gave them until 10 p.m. Friday to respond, otherwise the committee would move to vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

In a letter to the committee cited by CNN on Friday night, Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, rebuked the committee for taking what she called a "cavalier" attitude toward "a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the Committee."

"Our modest request is that she be given an additional day to make her decision," Katz wrote.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a high school party in the 1980s. Kavanaugh denies it. Ford's attorneys have also asked that the FBI investigate.

Grassley proposed a Wednesday hearing, during which Ford can speak to senators on the committee and Kavanaugh can formally respond. The lawmakers initially floated a Monday hearing, but Ford's attorneys pushed back.

The back-and-forth has exasperated some Republicans who are eager to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and notch another victory for President Donald Trump ahead of the November midterm elections. Kavanaugh is Trump's second nominee to the nation's high court.

Trump earlier this week conceded that Ford's should have a chance to share her story in a Senate hearing, but then appeared to cast doubt on her claims Friday morning.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee had some words for her colleagues Friday night, accusing them of "bullying a survivor of attempted rape in order to confirm a nominee."

Feinstein called their actions "an abuse of power."

"Republicans are turning a blind eye to her story. First they announced a hearing before inviting her, now they're ignoring her willingness to cooperate," Feinstein said.

"Brett Kavanaugh could serve on the court for 40 years, what’s another 24 hours to make sure we get this right?"