Cindy McCain lays her head on her husband's casket in heartbreaking photos from John McCain's memorial in Arizona


Cindy McCain lays her head on her husband's casket in heartbreaking photos from John McCain's memorial in Arizona

Cindy McCain and her four children appeared in public for the first time on Wednesday, to see her late husband Sen. John McCain's coffin as he laid in state at the Arizona Capitol.

Cindy McCain lays her head on her late husband's casket at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday.

Cindy McCain lays her head on her late husband's casket at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday.

(Reuters)

As the late Sen. John McCain laid in state at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Cindy McCain lay her head on her husband's casket in mourning.

It was the first time that Cindy and her children had been seen in public since the senator and Vietnam War hero died on Saturday, after a battle with brain cancer.

Two memorials will be held in Arizona before McCain's coffin is taken to Washington, DC for more services on Friday and Saturday. He will be buried at the Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday.

Cindy McCain arrived at the funeral on the arms of her two sons, 29-year-old James (left) and 31-year-old John, who goes by Jack (right).

Cindy McCain arrived at the funeral on the arms of her two sons, 29-year-old James (left) and 31-year-old John, who goes by Jack (right). play

Cindy McCain arrived at the funeral on the arms of her two sons, 29-year-old James (left) and 31-year-old John, who goes by Jack (right).

(Reuters)


McCain's daughter Meghan, left, started crying as she arrived at the on the arm of her husband Ben Domenech.

McCain's daughter Meghan, left, started crying as she arrived at the on the arm of her husband Ben Domenech. play

McCain's daughter Meghan, left, started crying as she arrived at the on the arm of her husband Ben Domenech.

(Reuters)

Pictured walking ahead of Meghan is her adopted sister Bridget. The McCains adopted Bridget when she was just three months old in 1991, from an orphanage run by Mother Teresa in Bangladesh.



John McCain passed away on Saturday, a little more than a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

John McCain passed away on Saturday, a little more than a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer. play

John McCain passed away on Saturday, a little more than a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

(Reuters)

After his death, his wife issued this statement:

"My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed away the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best."



Meghan broke down in tears as she approached her father's casket on Wednesday.

Meghan broke down in tears as she approached her father's casket on Wednesday. play

Meghan broke down in tears as she approached her father's casket on Wednesday.

(Reuters)

After his death, Meghan released a statement, which reads in part: ""All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love."



Meghan was the oldest of his four children with his second wife Cindy.

Meghan was the oldest of his four children with his second wife Cindy. play

Meghan was the oldest of his four children with his second wife Cindy.

(Reuters)

Sen. McCain also adopted the two children of his first wife, Carol, and had a daughter, Sidney, with her, as well. He is survived by seven children total.



At one point, Cindy McCain was seen dabbing away tears as she sat in front of her husband's casket, next to her oldest son.

At one point, Cindy McCain was seen dabbing away tears as she sat in front of her husband's casket, next to her oldest son. play

At one point, Cindy McCain was seen dabbing away tears as she sat in front of her husband's casket, next to her oldest son.

(Reuters)


Meghan McCain emotionally looked down the row to her mother for comfort during the ceremony.

Left to right: Cindy McCain and her three biological children Jack, James, and Meghan.

Left to right: Cindy McCain and her three biological children Jack, James, and Meghan.

(Reuters)

There will be a memorial service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday.

On Friday, Sen. McCain's casket will be flown to Washington, DC, where it will lie in state at the US Capitol building, followed the following day by a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.

He will be buried in a private funeral on Sunday at the Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, next to his best friend, Adm. Chuck Larson.



