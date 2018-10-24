Pulse.com.gh logo
CNN evacuates New York City office amid reports of suspicious package after explosive devices sent to Clinton, Obama homes

  • Published: , Refreshed:

CNN's office in New York City was evacuated on Wednesday amid reports of a suspicious package, authorities and employees said. The network was broadcasting live when a fire alarm went off in the Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan, and the anchors had to go off air to head outside.

(Screengrab via CNN)

The network was broadcasting live when a fire alarm went off in the Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan.

Footage showed anchors Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow explaining that a fire alarm had gone off, while employees could be seen leaving the studio. They cut to commercial.

CNN reporters tweeted photos showing a heavy police response at the scene:

The NYPD advised people to avoid the Columbus Circle area due to the heavy police activity there.

"Officers are investigating a suspicious package in Columbus Circle," the NYPD tweeted. "Please avoid the area. Expect a police presence and heavy traffic in the area."

The incident came amid news that the Secret Service had intercepted explosive devices mailed to the residences of Bill and Hillary Clinton, in Chappaqua, New York, and former President Barack Obama in Washington, DC.

"The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible," the Secret Service said in a statement.

The news comes two days after a similar device was found at billionaire Democratic donor George Soros' home in Bedford, New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

