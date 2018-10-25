news

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday bashed CNN after it faced a bomb scare the day prior, claiming the "first thing" it did in response to the treat was blame President Donald Trump.

CNN reporters slammed Sanders for her comments.

Anchor Jim Sciutto said, "What the press secretary ...said there is not true. We reported the news."

Sanders also claimed "90%" of the media's coverage of Trump is negative.

"The president is certainly not responsible for sending suspicious packages to someone, no more than Bernie Sanders was responsible for a supporter of his shooting up a Republican baseball field practice last year," Sanders said, referring to the shooting that left Republican Rep. Steve Scalise critically injured.

When asked whether Trump regretted any comments he's made regarding the press or his political opponents, Sanders said he has "condemned violence in all forms and has done that since day one and will continue to do that, but certainly feels that everyone has a role to play."

"Actually, the very first thing CNN was evacuate our NYC offices because of a bomb threat," Jake Tapper tweeted. "And I didn’t hear one CNN employee on TV or privately accuse anyone other than the bomber/s of being responsible for the devices. Not one."

"We reported the news, in fact, and [anchor] Poppy Harlow and I can attest to that because we were on the air live" during the evacuation, he added.

Sanders on Wednesday went after CNN after network president Jeff Zucker decried the president's anti-media rhetoric. Sanders accused Zucker of being divisive after Trump called for unity in a statement earlier in the day.

"The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that," Zucker said in a statement.

Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN and other top media outlets as "Fake News" and the "enemy of the American people."

On Thursday morning, he tweeted that much of the "anger" in the US at the moment is due to what he described as "purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News."

A number of suspicious packages have been sent to top Democrats and Trump critics

On Wednesday, officials reported bombs had been sent or addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

On Thursday, officials said two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden had been intercepted at separate mailing facilities and another package was found at actor Robert De Niro's production company in New York City.

Separately, a bomb was found Monday in the mailbox of billionaire George Soros, a prominent Democrat donor who has often been the target of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Anyone with information on the packages is being asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.