President Donald Trump had a heated exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Wednesday, prompting CNN to release an impassioned rebuke of the president.

CNN said Trump "does not respect the free press," but noted he has a "sworn obligation" to protect it.

"CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them," Trump said to Acosta on Wednesday, later referring to him as the "enemy of the American people."

"The President's ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far. They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American," CNN said in a statement.

"A free press is vital to democracy, and we stand behind Jim Acosta and his fellow journalists everywhere," CNN added.

As Acosta attempted to ask Trump questions at Wednesday's press conference, the president refused to answer and told him to sit down. At one point a White House aide attempted to physically remove the microphone from Acosta's hands.

"Honestly, I think you should let me run the country and you run CNN," Trump said during the exchange.

The president told Acosta to "put down the mic" as he asked questions on immigration and the investigation into Russian election interference.

Last month, CNN's New York offices received a pipe bomb in the mail, allegedly sent by Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. — an outspoken Trump supporter whose van reportedly had a "CNN Sucks" sticker on it. Sayoc was charged with mailing bombs to CNN and several high-profile Democrats including former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Vice President Joe Biden.