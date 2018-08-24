'Come on Jeff, you can do it!': Trump calls on Sessions and the DOJ to investigate 'the other side' in mocking tweets

news

Sessions issued a rare rebuke of President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying that the Justice Department would "not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

Sessions' statement was in response to Trump's accusation that Sessions did not take "control" of the Justice Department.



Donald Trump has returned fire in a dispute with his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling on him to "look into all of the corruption" of his critics and those investigating him, including Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump said in two tweets on Friday morning:

"'Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.' Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the 'other side' including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr...... ....FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems - and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

Winner had leaked a secret US report that detailed Russian hacking of voting systems before the 2016 election. Her sentence is the longest sentence ever given for a federal crime involving leaks to the media.

Trump tweeted on Friday: "Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over 'classified' information. Gee, this is “small potatoes” compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard."

Sessions said in response: "I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law-enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States."