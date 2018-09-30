Conference organiser assaulted at Conservative Party fringe event in new security breach

news

Conservative party conference has been hit with another security breach after an organiser of a fringe event was attacked.

According to sources in the room, a journalist slapped the organiser of the "The erosion of freedom, the rule of law and autonomy in Hong Kong" fringe after being asked to leave.

The event was chaired by Conservative MP Fiona Bruce, who is a vocal supporter of improving human rights in Hong Kong

The security breach comes after the email addresses and phone numbers of Cabinet ministers was accidentally made public yesterday.

BIRMINGHAM – The Conservatives face another security scandal after a conference organiser was assaulted at a fringe event on Sunday.

A female attendee wearing a media pass began to shout at the panel of a fringe event on "the erosion of freedom, the rule of law and autonomy in Hong Kong," according to sources in the room. She shouted that the panel were being anti-Chinese, and were puppets.

David White, who attended the panel, said: "A woman then started speaking, then shouting at the panel along the lines of them not being properly Chinese and being puppets.

Someone asked how she got in and she said she was a journalist. After a minute, a young guy who was involved in organising went over and asked her to leave. She made some derogatory comments...and she slapped him, then I think she slapped or tried to slap a woman who intervened.

"After quite a while conference centre staff turned up and led her out, in the interim someone had held onto her to stop her hitting anyone and she continued shouting."

Three other attendees confirmed this description of events to Business Insider.

Security Issues

Despite recent security issues at Conservative Party conferences, those in the room said that the response to the aggressor was especially slow.

There had been much talk of security at the conference already, after the Conservative party conference app inadvertently leaked the personal phone numbers of Cabinet ministers, after inputting the publicly available email of MPs.

Worse still, this security breach was not flagged to MPs by CCHQ, but was circulated among MPs in the parliamentary party's WhatsApp.

Last year Prime Minister Theresa May was interrupted by a comedian handing her a P45, and was escorted away by volunteer steward Daragh Quinn.

The Conservative Party have yet to respond to a request for comment.