Conservatives are pushing Trump to tap his controversial ambassador to Germany to replace Nikki Haley at the UN

Within hours of US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley announcing she's resigning, conservatives began pushing for President Donald Trump to replace her with his controversial ambassador to Germany: Ric Grenell.
Within hours of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announcing her resignation, conservatives began pushing for President Donald Trump to replace her with his controversial ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell.
Haley is set to leave the Trump administration at the end of the year, and the president said Tuesday he'd announce her replacement in the next two to three weeks.
Grenell is an outspoken, unapologetic conservative. His brash nature has made him fairly unpopular in Germany, where he has frequently been criticized by politicians over his incendiary, unfiltered rhetoric.
But Grenell also previously served as the US spokesman to the UN while John Bolton, Trump's current national security adviser, was ambassador. Many conservatives seem to feel his combination of experience and loyalty to Trump make him a natural choice to replace Haley. Here's who has spoken out in favor of him so far:
Grenell is considered a " target="_blank"family favorite" to replace Haley, according to what a source described as having knowledge of the Trump administration's thinking reportedly told the conservative-leaning Washington Examiner.
Grenell was narrowly confirmed as US ambassador to Germany in April after facing opposition from Senate Democrats over past remarks he made about female politicians.
On his first day on the job, Grenell angered German politicians after he appeared to threaten German companies with business in Iran.
"As [Trump] said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran's economy. German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately," Grenell tweeted back in May in relation to Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal.
Grenell also ignited criticism in June after a controversial interview with Breitbart News in which he said he wanted to "empower" conservatives in Europe. His comments were interpreted by some in Germany as a sign he'd seek to interfere in internal European politics, which would go against diplomatic protocol.
Responding to the backlash in a tweet, Grenell said it was "ridiculous" target="_blank" to suggest he'd support particular candidates or parties in another country.
"I stand by my comments that we are experiencing an awakening from the silent majority — those who reject the elites & their bubble. Led by Trump," Grenell added.