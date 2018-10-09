Conservatives are pushing Trump to tap his controversial ambassador to Germany to replace Nikki Haley at the UN

news

Some conservatives want President Donald Trump to replace US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley with Ric Grenell, the current US ambassador to Germany.

Haley resigned on Tuesday, but she'll remain in the Trump administration until the end of the year.

Trump said he'll announce Haley's replacement within two to three weeks.

Within hours of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announcing her resignation, conservatives began pushing for President Donald Trump to replace her with his controversial ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell.

Haley is set to leave the Trump administration at the end of the year, and the president said Tuesday he'd announce her replacement in the next two to three weeks.

Grenell is an outspoken, unapologetic conservative. His brash nature has made him fairly unpopular in Germany, where he has frequently been criticized by politicians over his incendiary, unfiltered rhetoric.

But Grenell also previously served as the US spokesman to the UN while John Bolton, Trump's current national security adviser, was ambassador. Many conservatives seem to feel his combination of experience and loyalty to Trump make him a natural choice to replace Haley. Here's who has spoken out in favor of him so far:

Sebastian Gorka , a former adviser to the president, on Tuesday tweeted Grenell would be his choice to replace Haley.

, a former adviser to the president, on Tuesday tweeted Grenell Andy Surabian , a Republican strategist and former Trump White House official, in , a Republican strategist and former Trump White House official, in a tweet said Grenell is "undoubtedly the best choice" to replace Haley. Surabian added, "He's got the right experience, is loyal to @POTUS & there's no one who would be a stronger advocate for American interests at the UN than Ric."

Jack Posobiec expressed his support for the idea by tweeting an image of the US ambassador to Germany and the president. In the caption, Conservative commentator and authorexpressed his support for the idea by tweeting an image of the US ambassador to Germany and the president. In the caption, Posobiec said , "UN Ambassador Ric Grenell @realDonaldTrump make it happen!"

John Cardillo of the conservative site Newsmax in a tweet suggested Grenell should be announced as the next UN ambassador after the midterm elections in early November.

of the conservative site Newsmax in a tweet suggested Grenell should be announced as the next UN ambassador after the midterm elections in early November. Monica Crowley, a conservative political commentator who often appears on Fox News, took to Twitter on Tuesday to endorse Grenell as Haley's replacement. Describing Grenell, she tweeted, "He's a brilliant, world-class diplomat, a fierce fighter for the US & our interests, has been crushing it as US Amb to Germany & would be superb at the UN."

Grenell is considered a " target="_blank"family favorite" to replace Haley, according to what a source described as having knowledge of the Trump administration's thinking reportedly told the conservative-leaning Washington Examiner.

Grenell was narrowly confirmed as US ambassador to Germany in April after facing opposition from Senate Democrats over past remarks he made about female politicians.

On his first day on the job, Grenell angered German politicians after he appeared to threaten German companies with business in Iran.

"As [Trump] said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran's economy. German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately," Grenell tweeted back in May in relation to Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

Grenell also ignited criticism in June after a controversial interview with Breitbart News in which he said he wanted to "empower" conservatives in Europe. His comments were interpreted by some in Germany as a sign he'd seek to interfere in internal European politics, which would go against diplomatic protocol.

Responding to the backlash in a tweet, Grenell said it was "ridiculous" target="_blank" to suggest he'd support particular candidates or parties in another country.

"I stand by my comments that we are experiencing an awakening from the silent majority — those who reject the elites & their bubble. Led by Trump," Grenell added.