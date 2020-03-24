According to him, “this is a time to show charity and compassion” after the confirmed cases in the country surged to 52.

Mr Mahama who doubles the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said he is personally ready to share his experience with the government to help tackle the spread of the disease.

He said this in a Twitter post following a press briefing from the country’s Ministry of Health.

“I urge you to reflect on your beliefs. Don’t engage in practices that will escalate the present anxieties in the nation,” he said.

Updates on confirmed cases in Ghana

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has announced that 25 new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Ghana.

This brings to a total of 52 cases confirmed in the country.

He said these new cases are coming from Ghanaians that are currently in mandatory quarantine.

Mahama outdoors NDC's coronavirus team

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama on behalf of his party has unveiled a team of technical experts to assist in the government's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In unveiling the team, he said he is willing to avail himself for the campaign against the virus whenever he is called upon.

The team includes the following:

1. Nana Kofi Quakyi (Assitant Professor in Public Health/Specialist in Health Economics)

2. Dr Vida Yarkong (PhD in Interdisciplinary Medicine)

3. Dr Prosper Akanbong- Immediate Past CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital and Physician Consultant.

4. Dr Jehu Appiah: Senior Medical Consultant and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association

5. Prosper Bani- Former Minister of Interior and former Head of UNDP’s Crisis Prevention and Recovery Team for Africa’s.

6. Dr Ezanator Rawlings- Medical Doctor

7. Hon. Alex Segbefia: former minister of Health

8. Hon. Mintah Akando- Ranking member on committee of Heath

9. Prof. Margaret Kweku- UHAS

10. Dr.Jonas Asamoah- Public Health Expert, Hawa Memorial Hospital, Osiem.

11. Mrs Mawuena Trebarh – (Communications Specialist)