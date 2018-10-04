Democratic lawmakers sound off on reports that only one copy of the FBI's reopened investigation into Brett Kavanaugh will be given to them for review

news

The results of the FBI's supplemental background investigation on Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, are expected to be available for lawmakers to review on Thursday — all of one copy.

Starting with the Republicans, lawmakers will read the report, called the "302 form," in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in one-hour increments based on their party, according to The Hill. The 302 form summarizes interviews conducted by the FBI.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, a member of the Judiciary Committee, called it a "bizarre" proceeding that "doesn't make any sense."

"Get this — one copy! For the United States Senate," Durbin said to The Hill. "That's what we were told. And we were also that we would be given one hour for the Dems, one hour for the Republicans. Alternating."

"We tried to reserve some time to read it. That is ridiculous," Durbin added. "One copy?!"

All of the 100 senators will be allowed to access the supplemental report, but not their staffers, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The FBI conducted its one-week supplemental background check on Kavanaugh after being prompted by the White House. Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, categorically denied her allegations during a hearing before the Judiciary Committee last week.

Since then, the FBI interviewed several of Kavanaugh's classmates and people of interest, including former Yale University student Deborah Ramirez, who accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a dorm party.