'Dems and their usual nonsense': Donald Trump Jr. mocks Kavanaugh accuser in Instagram post

Donald Trump Jr. posted an image on Instagram on Sunday that mocked a woman who alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers.

The image shows a piece of paper with words scribbled in crayon as a child would write to a crush in elementary school.

Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh drunkenly attempted to force himself onto her at a high school party.

The image shows a piece of paper with words scribbled in crayon as a child would write to a crush in elementary school. It says, "Hi Cindy, will you be my girlfriend," and includes "yes" and "no" boxes. The paper says "Love Bret" at the bottom.

The president's son posted the image with the caption: "Oh boy... the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have [Kavanaugh] on the ropes now."

He added that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, "had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote ... honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency."

Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh drunkenly attempted to force himself onto her at a high school party, at times covering her mouth with his hand as she attempted to scream. Ford says she was eventually able to get herself free and hid in the bathroom before leaving the party.

"I thought he might inadvertently kill me," Ford told The Washington Post. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."

Reports of mysterious allegations against Kavanaugh circulated last week, but Ford's identity was initially kept secret.

Last Wednesday, The Intercept reported that Feinstein possessed a letter describing an incident between Kavanaugh and a woman while they were in high school and claimed Feinstein was refusing to share it with her fellow Democrats.

Feinstein on Thursday revealed she'd sent a letter detailing the allegations to the FBI, but the contents were not made public. At the time, Feinstein noted the accuser had "requested confidentiality."

But details of the letter leaked and Ford over the weekend identified herself as the accuser in The Washington Post. Ford said she'd originally hoped to remain unidentified, citing concerns about being discredited and criticized by Republicans and certain segments of the public.

"I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation," Ford, a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University, told The Post.

Debra Katz, the lawyer representing Ford, said Monday her client is willing to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied Ford's claims.

"I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time," he said in a statement.