Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Mohammed Dewji's family offer $437,000 for details of his whereabouts


Politics Family of Mohammed Dewji, the abducted Tanzanian billionaire, is offering $437,000 for details of his whereabouts

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mohammed Dewji, Africa’s youngest and Tanzania’s only billionaire, was kidnapped in northwest Dar es Salaam last week.

Family of Mohammed Dewji, the abducted Tanzanian billionaire, is offering $437,000 for details of his whereabouts play Mohammed Dewji, CEO of MeTL Group

  • The Family is offering 1 billion shillings ($437,000) to anyone with new information that will lead to the billionaire rescue.

  • Three telephone lines open to gather information about his whereabouts.

  • Tanzania’s only billionaire, Mohammed Dewji, abducted last week in his home country.

The family of Tanzanian billionaire industrialist, Mohammed Dewji, who was abducted last week, has offered $437,000 (about 1 billion shillings) to anyone with new information that will lead to his rescue.

Dewji, Africa’s youngest and Tanzania’s only billionaire, was kidnapped outside the exclusive Colosseum Hotel and Fitness Club, in Oyster Bay, a swanky hotel gym located an affluent neighbourhood in northwest Dar es Salaam.

The 43-year-old who is a fitness enthusiast was abducted by masked gunmen while he was going for his routine morning workout.

Mr Mohammed Dewji play

Mr Mohammed Dewji

 

A family spokesperson told Bloomberg on Monday, October 15, 2018, that three telephone lines have been opened to gather information about his whereabouts.

Dewji is the owner of MeTL, the company accounts for about 3.5% of Tanzania’s gross domestic product.

MeTL imports items including palm oil and consumer goods, while exporting agricultural products such as sugar and fertilizer with operating plants in countries including Ethiopia, Mozambique and Uganda, it employs about 24,000 people.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Politics Michelle Obama said Barack does one thing at home that drives...bullet
2 Politics Monica Lewinsky disagrees with Hillary on whether Bill...bullet
3 Politics This court case could hand Theresa May the power to stop Brexitbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

As many as 17 of these limited-run $140 million top fighter jets could be beyond repair.
Politics US Air Force's F-22, F-35 stealth fighters devastated by mother nature and freak accidents
trump car wave
Politics Trump's trade war is starting to whack car companies like Ford, Honda, and BMW
theresa may brexit statement
Politics Theresa May refuses to say when Britain will leave 'permanent limbo' with the EU after Brexit
Donald Trump
Politics Trump touts Saudi king's 'very strong' denial and says 'rogue killers' could be responsible for Khashoggi disappearance
X
Advertisement