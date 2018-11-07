Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Diversity wins: All the people who made history in the 2018 midterm elections

  Published:

The 2018 midterm elections saw history made on multiple fronts, but especially in terms of diversity.

Image
  • New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  Scott Eisen/Getty Images  
  Ilhan Omar is one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.
    Ilhan Omar is one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.  Reuters  
Image
  • New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  Scott Eisen/Getty Images  
  • Ilhan Omar is one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.  Reuters  
New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play

New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The 2018 US midterm elections, which captured nearly as much attention as a presidential election, was historic on multiple fronts.

A diverse set of candidates won big in states across the country on Tuesday night after people voted at record levels for a midterm election.

Beyond the seismic shift in the makeup of Congress, several people made history on an individual level in this year's midterm elections.

Jahana Hayes, a former high-school teacher, is the first black woman elected to represent Connecticut in the House of Representatives.

Jahana Hayes, a former high-school teacher, is the first black woman elected to represent Connecticut in the House of Representatives. play

Jahana Hayes, a former high-school teacher, is the first black woman elected to represent Connecticut in the House of Representatives.

(AP)

Hayes, the 2016 national teacher of the year, won Connecticut's 5th District with a projected 56% of the vote, beating the Republican Manny Santos, with 44% of the vote.

Hayes will succeed Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who didn't run for reelection.

Hayes grew up in a housing project, and her mother struggled with drug addiction, The Associated Press reported. Hayes got pregnant at 17 and considered dropping out of school but then enrolled in community college and went on to earn a bachelor's degree and, later, advanced degrees. She campaigned on strengthening the public-education system.



Jared Polis of Colorado is the first openly gay man to be elected governor of a US state.

Jared Polis of Colorado is the first openly gay man to be elected governor of a US state. play

Jared Polis of Colorado is the first openly gay man to be elected governor of a US state.

(Associated Press/David Zalubowski)

Polis, a Democratic representative, is projected to win the Colorado gubernatorial race against the Republican Walker Stapleton.

"I think it really gives Colorado an opportunity to stick a thumb in the eye of Mike Pence, whose view of America is not as inclusive as where America is today," Polis said of his candidacy in a speech earlier this year.



Sylvia Garcia and Veronica Escobar will be Texas' first Latina women in Congress.

Escobar and Garcia. play

Escobar and Garcia.

(AP)

Escobar, an El Paso County judge, won Texas' 16th District with 68% of the vote.

Garcia, a Democratic state senator, beat the GOP candidate Phillip Aronoff in the 29th District, which covers Houston, with 75% of the vote.

About 40% of Texans are Hispanic or Latino, but voters had never elected a Latina woman to either chamber of Congress until now.



Ayanna Pressley will be Massachusetts' first black congresswoman.

Ayanna Pressley will be Massachusetts' first black congresswoman. play

Ayanna Pressley will be Massachusetts' first black congresswoman.

(AP)

Pressley, a Democrat, ran unopposed in Massachusetts' 7th District after beating the 10-term Rep. Michael Capuano by 17 points in the primary on September 4.

After she won, Pressley said women of color have had to create "seismic shifts" to get into office.



Rashida Tlaib is one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Rashida Tlaib is one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress. play

Rashida Tlaib is one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

(Al Goldis/AP)

Tlaib and Ilhan Omar became the first Muslim women elected to Congress, both winning seats in the House.

Tlaib is set to represent Michigan's 13th District.

The progressive Democrat, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, was also the first Muslim woman in Michigan's Legislature.



Ilhan Omar joins Tlaib as the first Muslim women elected to Congress, and the first to wear a hijab. She's also the first Somali-American woman in Congress.

Ilhan Omar joins Tlaib as the first Muslim women elected to Congress, and the first to wear a hijab. She's also the first Somali-American woman in Congress. play

Ilhan Omar joins Tlaib as the first Muslim women elected to Congress, and the first to wear a hijab. She's also the first Somali-American woman in Congress.

(Reuters)

Omar, who came to the US as a refugee in 1995, is set to represent Minnesota's 5th District after winning 78% of the vote.

Tlaib and Omar campaigned together earlier this year.



Sharice Davids is one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress.

Kansas Democratic Congressional candidate Sharice Davids is the first Native-American, lesbian woman elected to Congress play

Kansas Democratic Congressional candidate Sharice Davids is the first Native-American, lesbian woman elected to Congress

(Charlie Riedel, File via AP)

Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, won big in Kansas' 3rd District on Tuesday night, defeating the four-term Republican incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Davids, who is also a lesbian, will be the first openly LGBTQ person to represent Kansas in Congress.



The other is Deb Haaland, a member of New Mexico's Laguna Pueblo tribe.

The other is Deb Haaland, a member of New Mexico's Laguna Pueblo tribe. play

The other is Deb Haaland, a member of New Mexico's Laguna Pueblo tribe.

(AP)

Haaland won the seat left vacant by Democratic Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who on Tuesday won the state's governorship.

Haaland defeated the Republican Janice Arnold-Jones in New Mexico's 1st District with 59% of the vote.



Tennessee elected its first female US senator, Marsha Blackburn, a Republican.

Tennessee elected its first female US senator, Marsha Blackburn, a Republican. play

Tennessee elected its first female US senator, Marsha Blackburn, a Republican.

(AP)

Taylor Swift couldn't stop Marsha Blackburn from defeating the Democrat Phil Bredesen comfortably in the race for Tennessee's Senate seat.

Blackburn is projected to win with 55% of the vote, while Bredesen received 44%.

Swift had said in a high-profile Instagram post that Blackburn's voting record "terrified" her, and she endorsed Bredesen.



Young Kim is likely to become the first Korean-American woman in Congress.

Young Kim is likely to become the first Korean-American woman in Congress. play

Young Kim is likely to become the first Korean-American woman in Congress.

(AP)

Kim, a Republican, looks to have won California's 39th District, with about 52% of the vote as of Wednesday morning.

It's a close race though, as her Democratic challenger, Gil Cisneros, has about 48% of the vote so far.



Lou Leon Guerrero becomes the first woman to govern the US island territory of Guam.

Lou Leon Guerrero beat Republican Ray Tenorio with a projected 50.7% of the vote.

Guerrero is also the President of the Bank of Guam.



Abby Finkenauer is now the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at just 29 years-old.

Abby Finkenauer. play

Abby Finkenauer.

(AP)

Democrat Finkenauer beat Republican Rod Blum with a projected 50.9% of the vote in Iowa's first congressional district election on Tuesday.

As well as being the youngest, Finkenauer is also one of two women elected to the House of Representatives for the first time in Iowa's history. The other was Cindy Axne, who beat Republican David Young in Iowa's 3rd congressional district on November 5, 2018.



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also 29, becomes the second youngest woman elected to Congress in US history. She's just 45 days older than Finkenauer.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. play

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

(Jae C. Hong/AP)

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, will represent New York's 14th District.

After her shocking victory over longtime Rep. Joe Crowley in New York's Democratic primary in June, Ocasio-Cortez quickly became a recognizable figure for the party nationwide.



Go to Pulse.com.gh

