Donald Trump Jr. leaves the door open for a possible run for office of his own: 'I'm never going to rule anything out'

Donald Trump Jr. left the door open to a future run for office.

He has flirted with running for office in the past.

President Donald Trump has dismissed past speculation about his son running for office.

President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. told NBC News that he wouldn't rule out his own run for office sometime in the future.

Trump Jr., a senior executive at the Trump Organization, has been traveling the country in recent weeks campaigning for Republicans in hopes of boosting the GOP's chances of retaining the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

"You never know," Trump Jr. said. "I'm never going to rule anything out right now."

He added however, pointing to past speculation, that his potential bid for office would not be for New York governor, saying the job is "not really of that much interest" to him.

Last year, Trump Jr. told the Associated Press that he would not challenge Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, though he signaled that he could be interested in a future run for office.

Such speculation about a possible run for office first emerged after the president's son spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Lawmakers highlighted his speech as one of the best they heard during the weeklong event.

But soon after, his father seemed to nip any such speculation in the bud. After Trump Jr. expressed interest in running for New York City mayor, his father told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Trump Jr. "has no intention of doing that" and "wouldn't want to do that."

"I don't see that happening," Trump said. "I don't think that'll happen."