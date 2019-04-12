Dr Njenga holds a Master of Medicine (MMed) from the University of Nairobi, becomes KMPDB’s first female chair.

Dr Eva Njenga has been in practice for over 18 years.

She was picked to replace Prof George Magoha as chairperson following his appointment as Education minister.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB), a statutory authority established to regulate the practice of medicine and dentistry in the country, has picked her first female chairperson in the organization’s history.

Dr Eva Njenga, who has been in practice for over 18 years has been picked to replace Prof George Magoha as chairperson following his appointment as Education minister.

As the board chair, she will take over various functions including approval of training institutions for medical practitioners, licensing the institutions and curriculum, and supervising the internship programme.

Dr Njenga holds a Master of Medicine (MMed) from the University of Nairobi, becomes KMPDB’s first female chair.

She also has certificates in Social Medicine and Medical Anthropology from Harvard University and Advanced Course for Post Graduate Doctors in Endocrinology from the University of New Castle Upon Tyne-UK.

She has previously worked with Kenyatta National Hospital, Nakuru Provincial Hospital and Joslin Diabetes Centre in the US.

The appointment also comes as the society that represents all medical doctors in the country, Kenya Medical Association (KMA), announced that it has picked Dr Elizabeth Gitau, who has previously served as a senior lecturer at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for four years, as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Dr Gitau, who completed her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nairobi, takes over from Dr Stella Bosire.