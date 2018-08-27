In the last few weeks, the Nigerian government has placed restrictions on state government accounts over alleged corrupt practices.
Premium Times, an online news platform, reported over the weekend that the anti-graft agency arrested the bank CEO, Peter Amangbo, over the suspicious transactions.
But Victor Adoji, Zenith Bank's spokesman told Bloomberg on Monday, August 27, 2018, that the Amangbo was only invited and not detained.
He was invited “to clarify certain aspects of our relationship with the Rivers State government,” Adoji told Bloomberg over the phone.
Bloomberg says he did not give further details about the case and the EFCC's spokesperson was not available to react to the matter.
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, believes that the clampdown on state treasury is a witch hunt by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.
Rivers state is controlled by the opposition party and one of the core oil producing states in Africa's largest economy. Many believe funding for the 2019 elections may come from the state.
