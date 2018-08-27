news

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has queried the Chief Executive Officer of tier-1 bank, Zenith Bank over suspicious transactions amounting to N117 billion ($323 million) executed on behalf of the Rivers State government over a three-year period.

Premium Times, an online news platform, reported over the weekend that the anti-graft agency arrested the bank CEO, Peter Amangbo, over the suspicious transactions.

But Victor Adoji, Zenith Bank's spokesman told Bloomberg on Monday, August 27, 2018, that the Amangbo was only invited and not detained.

He was invited “to clarify certain aspects of our relationship with the Rivers State government,” Adoji told Bloomberg over the phone.

Bloomberg says he did not give further details about the case and the EFCC's spokesperson was not available to react to the matter.

In the last few weeks, the Nigerian government has placed restrictions on state government accounts over alleged corrupt practices. Chief among them are the Benue and Akwa Ibom state government accounts.

Opposition says it is a witch-hunt

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, believes that the clampdown on state treasury is a witch hunt by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Rivers state is controlled by the opposition party and one of the core oil producing states in Africa's largest economy. Many believe funding for the 2019 elections may come from the state.

