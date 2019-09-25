On Tuesday night, at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Sisi, who is also the Chairman of the African Union, brought the two in the same room where they shook hands.

After the tripartite meeting the two countries agreed to normalize relations but fell short of a deal on the simmering maritime dispute.

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma confirmed the meeting took place and welcomed it.

Egypt’s President Abdelfattah al-Sisi managed to broker the first face-to-face meeting between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Somalian President Mohamed Farmaajo since March when relations between the two sides broke down.

On Tuesday night, at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Sisi, who is also the Chairman of the African Union, brokered the first face-to-face meeting between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Somalian President Mohamed Farmaajo.

“Somalia and Kenya have agreed to work towards normalising relations without any implications for the maritime case at the ICJ, which will take its full course, after Egyptian President HE Abdelfattah al-Sisi convened a tripartite meeting on the margins of UNGA,” Mohamed Abdinur, Mr Farmaajo's spokesman said.

“Strong neighbourly relations are important for the stability, economic development and people to people relations. Somalia welcomes the opportunity to work towards normalising relations with Kenya, as neighbours and partners, for a better common future.”

“Kenya welcomes this first meeting, which is a step in the right direction. Kenya has always believed in, and continues to call for negotiations as the best framework for finding African solutions for African problems,” she said on her Twitter handle.