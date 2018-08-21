Elizabeth Warren just rolled out a huge plan to fight government corruption and reform the way Washington works

Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out a huge plan that would reshape Washington's lobbying industry, the stock investments of public officials, tax return disclosures of presidential candidates, and more.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday rolled out an ambitious plan to change rules around lobbying, government transparency, and corporate influence in government.
The bill, called the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act, would make a series of changes to lobbying, financial interests of government officials, and corporations' ability to influence policymaking. The changes would be substantial and affect every branch of government.
In a speech Tuesday, Warren argued that the restrictions are necessary to restore public trust in government and limit corporate influence over regulators and lawmakers.
"Our national crisis of faith in government boils down to this simple fact: people don't trust their government to do the right thing because they think government works for the rich, the powerful and the well-connected and not for the American people," Warren said.
The plan has a few major points. Among the key changes would be:
Warren has long advocated for less corporate influence in politics and more transparency in the rulemaking process. In addition, the senator's longstanding desire to stop or at least slow the revolving door between lobbying and lawmaking sits at the center of the bill.
"Washington corruption is not a small problem, and it will not be rooted out with small solutions," Warren said in her speech. "In addition to the big changes I talked about today, my legislation contains dozens more ideas to promote clean government, from giant reforms to small tweaks and everything in between."
The rules also appear to be taking aim at the Trump administration, with provisions such as the requirement that presidential candidates must release their tax returns.
Given the current composition of the Senate, with the GOP holding a small majority, it is unlikely the plan gets passed into law anytime soon. But it could serve to further Warren's political aspirations as rumors swirl about a possible 2020 run for the Democratic presidential nomination.