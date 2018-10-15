Elizabeth Warren releases DNA test 'strongly' supporting claims of Native American ancestry in rebuke to Trump

news

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, released on Monday the findings of a DNA test that "strongly support" her claims of Native American ancestry, on which President Donald Trump has previously seized to mock and undermine her.

Warren's release comes after Trump said at a July rally that he would give $1 million to a charity of Warren's choice if a DNA test finds that the senator has Native American heritage.

"I have a feeling she will say no," Trump said to the crowd's cheers.

Warren's Senate reelection campaign created a website and released a five-minute video that features her family in Oklahoma, where she was born and raised, and Carlos Bustamante, the Stanford University professor who conducted the DNA test.

In the video, Bustamante says that the facts suggest Warren "absolutely" had a Native American ancestor between six and 10 generations ago.

The video also features several of Warren's former colleagues, who say her ethnicity was not considered when they hired her to teach at Harvard Law School, the University of Houston, University of Pennsylvania Law School, and UT Austin School of Law.

"The people who recruited Elizabeth to her teaching jobs, including Ronald Reagan’s former solicitor general, all confirm: they hired her because she was an award-winning legal scholar and professor and they were unaware of her family’s heritage," the website reads.

Trump and his allies have argued that Warren used her claims of Native American ancestry to advance her legal and political career. The president frequently refers to the senator "Pocahontas," which many consider a racist insult.

But on Monday morning, Trump denied that he ever offered Warren money in exchange for the test results.

"I never said that," he told a gaggle of reporters outside the White House.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway dismissed the DNA test on Monday, telling CNN it "really doesn't interest me."

This effort is the most comprehensive the senator has yet undertaken to clarify her heritage. She said she's not simply out to clear her name, but to defend Native Americans from racist attacks.

"Trump can say whatever he wants about me," Warren says in the video. "But mocking Native Americans or any group in order to try to get at me that's not what America stands for."

The former law professor could be the Democratic frontrunner for president should she launch a 2020 bid. She's a national leader of the progressive left-wing of the party with a strong fundraising operation — and she'll likely win reelection to the Senate this fall in a landslide.

During a September event in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Warren gave her clearest indication yet that she'll run in 2020.

"It's time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government and that includes a woman at the top. So here's what I promise: after November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president," she said to an extended standing ovation.

But the senator must also contend with what her constituents want her to do. Recent polling in Warren's home state found that a majority of Massachusetts voters don't want her to run for the presidency, despite approving of her work in the Senate.