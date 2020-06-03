Authorities of Equatorial Guinea have accused the said official, Triphonie Nkurunziza of falsifying the country’s COVID-19 case figures.

The AFP news agency reported that this directive was contained in a document from the foreign ministry. The UN health agency confirmed this development as well.

The country’s Prime Minister Pascual Obama Asue said when he appeared at the Senate last week that “We don’t have a problem with the WHO, we have a problem with the WHO’s representative in Malabo.”

His speech was televised on national television.

The AFP said a source at the UN office in the capital, Malabo, said: “The government has asked her to go, we have received a document – she is accused of falsifying Covid-19 figures.”

The WHO and the Equatorial Guinea government after an earlier disagreement on the figures of COVID-19 are now reporting the same tally of cases.

Equatorial Guinea has so far recorded 1,306 cases of the virus with 200 recoveries and 12 deaths.

The country is not the first African country to ask a WHO official to leave.

Burundi also last month ordered WHO officials to leave the country following a disagreement over their reporting on the Covid-19 there.