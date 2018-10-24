Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Ethiopian President, Mulatu Teshome, steps down

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Ethiopian Parliament to decide president's resignation and elect a new president at an extraordinary joint session on Thursday.

Ethiopian President, Mulatu Teshome, steps down play Mulatu Teshome (news Ethiopia)

Ethiopia’s President, Mulatu Teshome, has informed the country's House of Peoples’ Representatives and House of Federation of his intention to step down.

Teshome filed resignation request to the Ethiopian Parliament on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, five years after emerging as the country's head of state, Ethiopia News Agency reports.

According to the state's television agency, the Ethiopian legislative houses are scheduled to consider his resignation on Thursday.

 

The joint session will deliberate on the president’s application for resignation and will elect a new president,” ENA reported.

The East Africa nation operates a parliamentary system of government with Abiy Ahmed as the Prime Minister.

play

Ahmed became the country's prime minister in April 2018 and changed the face of the second-most populous nation in Africa from releasing political prisoners, promoting peace with Ethiopia’s main enemy, Eritrea, and with the hope of opening up the economy for potential investors.

Last week, he also slashed ministerial positions and made an unprecedented move by constituting a new cabinet that is half female.

Top Articles

1 Politics A wild rumor claimed Jamal Khashoggi's body had been found in a...bullet
2 Politics The Saudi crown prince reportedly couldn't understand why...bullet
3 Politics The operation that led to Khashoggi’s killing was...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

WASHINGTON D.C - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)
Politics Key Senate Republican calls Trump's proposal for new tax cuts 'highly unlikely' this year
Hillary Clinton
Politics Hillary Clinton addresses attempted attack, says 'as an American I am worried'
cnn
Politics 'This was clearly an act of terror': NYPD safely removes 'live explosive device' from CNN's New York City office after similar devices sent to Clinton, Obama homes
John Brennan
Politics The suspicious package sent to CNN's New York office was reportedly addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan
X
Advertisement