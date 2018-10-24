news

Ethiopia’s President, Mulatu Teshome, has informed the country's House of Peoples’ Representatives and House of Federation of his intention to step down.

Teshome filed resignation request to the Ethiopian Parliament on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, five years after emerging as the country's head of state, Ethiopia News Agency reports.

According to the state's television agency, the Ethiopian legislative houses are scheduled to consider his resignation on Thursday.

“The joint session will deliberate on the president’s application for resignation and will elect a new president,” ENA reported.

The East Africa nation operates a parliamentary system of government with Abiy Ahmed as the Prime Minister.

Ahmed became the country's prime minister in April 2018 and changed the face of the second-most populous nation in Africa from releasing political prisoners, promoting peace with Ethiopia’s main enemy, Eritrea, and with the hope of opening up the economy for potential investors.

Last week, he also slashed ministerial positions and made an unprecedented move by constituting a new cabinet that is half female.