“We see Kenya as not only a gateway to the region and Africa but also as an important hub, our investments both economically and politically, in terms of security cooperation is key for the European Union, and we value Kenya’s partnership enormously,” said Mogherini.

Mogherini held a joint news conference with Kenya’s Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma.

Ms Mogherini assured the President of EU’s commitment in supporting peace and security activities in the horn of Africa and the East and Central Africa region.

Monica Juma also revealed that Kenya had asked EU to support its bid for a non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021/22 term.

“We’ve had discussions around regional peace and security matters as well as integration. We’ve discussion cooperation in Somalia, South Sudan DR Congo as well as my request for EU’s support for Kenya’s bid for UNSC,”

Kenya is strategically located and continues to act as the gateway to the African continent.