EU, UK & US commend INEC for Osun governorship poll


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Elections in the Southwestern state was declared inconclusive last Sunday over irregularities in two local governments

EU, United Kingdom and the United States commend INEC for Osun governorship poll play INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (NAN)

The Missions of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of last Saturday's gubernatorial poll in Osun state.

The Missions, in a joint statement released on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, by the Information Office, Public Affairs Section, Embassy of the United States of America, stressed that the winner of Thursday's rerun should be magnanimous in victory, and whoever loses should be gracious in defeat.

The Missions of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States observed the voting in Osun State September 22.  We commend the people of Osun for voting peacefully, the Independent National Electoral Commission for the improved organisation of the election, and security services for their conduct.

“We urge that all continue to support a peaceful, free, fair, and credible completion of the process as INEC re-runs the election in seven polling units where -- through no fault of their own -- voters were not able to cast their votes and have them counted last Saturday. We stress the importance that the re-run should take place without any violence, intimidation, or vote buying.

“Whoever wins the election after Thursday's vote should be magnanimous in victory, and whoever loses should be gracious in defeat,” the statement reads.

Elections in the Southwestern state was declared inconclusive last Sunday over irregularities in two local governments - Orolu and Ife South.

Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP pulled 254,698 votes while Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC pulled 254, 345 votes.

The two leading governorship candidates were unable to meet up with constitutional and electoral guidelines.

