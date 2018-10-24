Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Explosive devices sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton's home and Barack Obama's office

  Published:

Explosive devices were intercepted at the Chappaqua, New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, as well as the offices of Barack Obama, the New York Times reports.

chappaqua play

chappaqua

(Chris Hondros/Getty)

  • The incident comes two days after a similar device was found at billionaire Democrat donor George Soros' home in the nearby town of Bedford.

Explosive devices have been intercepted at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama's office, according to multiple reports.

An official told the New York Times on Wednesday that the devices are similar to the one sent to the Bedford, New York home of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros on Monday.

Bedford is less than a 20 minute drive from the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, where an IED was found in a suspicious package late Tuesday night, according to a statement from the Secret Service.

The Secret Service said that the package was addressed to former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The second package, addressed to former President Obama, was intercepted by the Secret Service in Washington, DC early Wednesday morning. The statement did not say where in DC the Obama package was discovered, by the Times report said it was sent to his office.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

"The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible," the agency said in the statement.

The FBI's New York office also tweeted Wednesday morning about the package sent to the Clintons' home.

"We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time," the agency said.

It's still unclear whether the three incidents are connected. The device that was sent to Soros' home on Monday was made out of a six-inch pipe that was filled with an explosive powder. It was safely detonated by bomb squad technicians.

No one has claimed responsibility for any of the devices.

This is a developing story.

