Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics FBI director shoots down mail bomber conspiracy theories: 'These are not hoax devices'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday shot down conspiracy theories about a series of attempted bombings of Democrats and other public figures.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday said explosives sent to prominent Democrats over the course of the work were not "hoax" devices. play

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday said explosives sent to prominent Democrats over the course of the work were not "hoax" devices.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday shot down conspiracy theories about a series of attempted bombings via mail of high-profile Democrats and other public figures.

"Though we're still analyzing the devices in our laboratory, these are not hoax devices," Wray said.

His comment came as law enforcement officials released details on Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, who was arrested earlier in the day in Florida and will face charges in connection with the slew of suspicious packages intercepted across the country.

A number of prominent conservatives, including Lou Dobbs of Fox Business, have suggested the reports surrounding the attempted attacks were planted by Democrats to make Republicans look bad. Dobbs even referred to the explosives as "Fake Bombs" in a tweet he eventually deleted.

President Donald Trump was criticized Friday morning after he tweeted that the "'bomb' stuff" was distracting the media from political news ahead of the midterm elections next month. After Sayoc was apprehended, Trump applauded law enforcement.

At least 14 suspicious packages have been found or intercepted across the country. All were addressed to people who've been verbally attacked by Trump, and who've also been vocally critical of the president.

null play

null

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

Sayoc, who registered as a Republican before Florida's 2016 primary, has an extensive criminal record. Wray said DNA evidence, including a fingerprint on one of the envelopes in the investigation, helped law enforcement track down the suspect.

Top Articles

1 Politics The history of the US Army's uniforms since 1776, in images and...bullet
2 Politics Senate Judiciary Committee sends criminal referral for...bullet
3 Politics Kenya and Ghana among top 10 fastest-growing nation brands...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Federal authorities on Friday arrested a man in connection with a slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats and other public figures.
Politics What we know about the van plastered with pro-Trump images that is tied to the serial mail bomber investigation
donald trump mitch mcconnell
Politics Americans hate Republicans' idea to cut Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security to bring down the soaring deficit. And they have another idea the GOP won't like.
Jeff Sessions.
Politics Jeff Sessions: Mail bombing suspect who targeted Democrats 'appears to be a partisan'
Caitlyn MacGregor, with "#metoo" written on her face and wearing a pink "pussyhat", attends the second annual Women's March in Cambridge
Politics A new survey shows Americans showing less support for survivors of sexual violence a year after #MeToo began — but experts say the reality is more complicated
X
Advertisement