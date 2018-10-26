news

Federal authorities have reportedly arrested a man in Florida in connection with a series of attempted attacks on top Democrats and other public figures over the course of the week.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice confirmed a suspect was in custody, and said a press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. ET.

At least 12 suspicious packages containing potential explosive devices have been intercepted since Monday. All were addressed or sent to top Democrats and other public figures whom President Donald Trump has vocally attacked and who've often been critical of the president as well.

So far, package have been sent or addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and billionaire George Soros.

