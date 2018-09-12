news

Nigerian billionaire and businessman, Femi Otedola, says he is not running for any political office ahead of the governorship race in the country's commercial nerve centre.

It was reported widely on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, that the oil mogul has accepted to run on the ticket of the main opposition party ahead of 2019 election.

Popular media celebrity, Dele Momodu, broke the news which turned out to be hoax. Otedola on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, denied running for any political office.'

ALSO READ: Meet the daughters of 6 Nigerian billionaires and what they do

He said, “the Governor of Lagos State is doing a commendable job and Lagosians should be proud of him.”

“My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted. I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office.”

This is the second time the news about the business mogul contesting against Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode filtered across the country. The first was when he boarded a public transport in the state.

On both occasions, he denied contesting for an elective position.

As the general election approaches in Africa populous nation, political news and tension spread across political gladiators and supporters.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa: