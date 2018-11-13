news

The first lady is reportedly unhappy with how she's been treated by Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel.

First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday called for National Security Adviser John Bolton's top deputy to be fired.

The first lady is reportedly unhappy with how she's been treated by Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel, particularly during Melania's trip to Africa in October. Ricardel was apparently upset the first lady's team didn't have room for her on the plane for the trip, and allegedly moved to block National Security Council resources for Melania's travel.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, on Tuesday told INSIDER, "It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that [Ricardel] no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House."

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported Ricardel is set to be ousted, and it seems to be connected to the first lady's discontentment with her. The Journal also reported that President Donald Trump plans to remove Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen.

Meanwhile, there are additional reports White House chief of staff John Kelly's position might be in jeopardy due to clashes he's had with the first lady. But Grisham on Tuesday told INSIDER there is no bad blood between Kelly and Melania.

"Mrs. Trump has a very positive relationship with Chief Kelly and there have never been any issues between the two," Grisham said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.