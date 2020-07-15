His appointment was announced by the head of the West African economic bloc, ECOWAS, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

A letter quoted from Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said “I have the honour, in consultation with the Chair of the Authority, H.E. Issoufou Mahamadou, President of the Republic of Niger, to communicate to you the decision to appoint you as Ecowas Special Envoy for the sociopolitical crisis in Mali.”

The ex-president by this appointment is expected to bring together major parties.

The parties include President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, opposition leaders, civil society, and religious organisations for a dialogue and a possible resolution of the crisis.

Mali has recorded several demonstrations with the protestors demanding that President Keïta step’s down over a raft of issues including disputed elections.

Other causes of the demonstrations include the weak public services and the government’s failure to bring an end to inter-communal and jihadist violence.