Fox News has thrown its support behind CNN's lawsuit against the Trump administration to win back White House correspondent Jim Acosta's press credentials, in a stunning move for the cable news network whose on-air personalities have often criticized both CNN and Acosta.

Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a statement that the company will file an amicus brief — also known as a friend-of-the-court brief — with the US District Court in support of CNN.

Wallace also accused the Trump administration of weaponizing the press passes by depriving a CNN journalist of one.

"FOX News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter's press credential," Wallace said in his statement. "While we don't condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access, and open exchanges for the American people."

In a statement Wednesday morning, CNN thanked Fox News for its support.

CNN filed its complaint on Tuesday, arguing that revoking Acosta's press pass would violate his First Amendment rights to a free press, and his Fifth Amendment right to due process.

"If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials," the complaint said.

The Trump administration responded to the suit on Wednesday arguing that the First Amendment doesn't grant Acosta the right to enter the White House, and that the Trump administration has "broad discretion" to revoke press credentials.

The dispute over Acosta's press pass came after a combative exchange between Acosta and President Donald Trump at a press conference last week.

After arguing about Acosta's question on the migrant caravan traveling to the US, Trump called Acosta a "rude, terrible person."

A White House intern eventually attempted to grab the microphone from Acosta's hand, though he twisted away from her and held on.

