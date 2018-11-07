news

Fox News host Chris Wallace was wary of "giving too much credit" to President Donald Trump in light of the Republican Party flipping several Senate seats during the 2018 midterm elections.

"If I may just tap on the brakes a little bit, I think we are overstating ... giving too much credit to Donald Trump for holding on to the Senate," Wallace said on Tuesday. "The fact is this was a historically difficult year for the Democrats."

"What we're talking about tonight, and I'm not in any way diminishing Donald Trump's efforts, or the fact that he's held on to the Senate, and the importance of it, but we're talking about the fact that the Republicans have taken seats in North Dakota, Indiana, and Texas, which are very red states," Wallace said.

Republicans expanded their 51-49 Senate majority on Tuesday after defeating several Democratic incumbents, including Indiana's Joe Donnelly, Missouri's Claire McCaskill, and North Dakota's Heidi Heitkamp.

Democratic candidates, the apparent underdogs for the Senate, were fighting for 26 seats compared to nine Republican seats during the contentious election.

Ten of the states Democratic senators governed were already leaning Republican after voting for Trump in the 2016 US Presidential Election.

Many Democrats in Republican-leaning states were also under fire from their constituents in light of several controversial votes in opposition to Trump, including their "no" votes on then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

"So, yes, it's a victory for Donald Trump, but I think it's a tremendous overstatement to say that Donald Trump pulled a hat out of the bag," Wallace added. "This was something he should have been expected to do. He did it, congratulations to him. But let's temper our excitement over Donald Trump's performance tonight."

The only Senate seat Democrats flipped as of 2:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday was in Nevada, where Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen unseated Republican incumbent Dean Heller.