Fox News host Chris Wallace on Christine Ford testimony: 'This is a disaster for the Republicans'

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Thursday said Christine Blasey Ford's emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amounted to a "disaster for Republicans."

"This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible. ... This is a disaster for the Republicans," Wallace said.

"She obviously was traumatized by an event," Wallace added.

His colleague, Bret Baier, said it was "a totally different thing" to hear Ford's testimony compared with reading about her allegations.

Ford alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party when they were teenagers, attempting to force himself on her with the help of a friend, Mark Judge. She claims Kavanaugh covered her mouth when she attempted to scream, and said at times that she worried he'd accidentally kill her.

During her opening remarks on Thursday, Ford said she was "terrified" to be there but felt it was her "civic duty."

Ford's testimony elicited tears from some members of the audience.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations and was also set to testify on Thursday.

