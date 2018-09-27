French millennial swamped with 20 job offers after Macron told him to just go find a job

news

Earlier this month a viral video showed French President Emmanuel Macron telling a 25-year-old jobseeker he could just "cross the road and find you something."

Jonathan Jahan had been trying to find a job for months in the gardening sector.

Macron insisted that he could easily find jobs in hotels and cafés.

Since the viral conversation, Jahan has found a job as a driver.

France has a national unemployment rate of 9%, and Macron's approval rating is at its lowest point ever

An unemployed French man has landed a job after a viral video showed President Emmanuel Macron telling him he could simply "cross the road and find you something."

Jonathan Jahan was filmed earlier this month telling Macron at the Elysée Palace about his difficulties finding a job, despite having sent his résumé and cover letters to multiple places.

The 25-year-old said he studied horticulture and had been looking for a job in gardening for months.

The French president told him: "If you are keen and motivated, in the hotel, café, restaurant, or construction industries — there's nowhere I go where people aren't telling me they're looking for people.

"Hotels, cafés, restaurants... I can cross the road and find you something. They simply want people who are ready to work."

Watch the exchange here:

After the clip went viral, a temporary work agency contacted him and offered him a job to be a coach driver, Jahan told France's BFMTV channel.

He told BFMTV: "I'm happy because I'm going to work in something I love."

The broadcaster added that Jahan was offered 20 other jobs, which he turned down.

Macron's advice to Jahan prompted a flurry of criticism online, including those over the president's insistence that there were plenty of job vacancies despite the country's unemployment rate of 9%, according to Reuters.

Others ridiculed Macron's simplified job-seeking advice by posting memes of people crossing roads to find jobs.

Macron's approval rating has plummeted to 30% — the worst since his election last year.