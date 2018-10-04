From a federal judge to an alcoholic who died at age 43: Meet Donald Trump's siblings

news

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a major report, claiming that President Trump received more than $400 million from his father over the years, and describing the sketchy ways it says he avoided paying taxes on much of that money.

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother and a retired Trump Organization executive, featured prominently in the story, and even issued a statement refuting the claims.

While the President's children play an integral role in the family business and his administration, he doesn't much talk about his own siblings.

All are alive today except his older brother Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981. Scroll down to read their stories.

Maryanne Trump Barry

The oldest of Fred and Mary Anne Trump's children is 81-year-old Maryanne Trump Barry, a federal judge.

In a 2002 New York Magazine interview, Maryanne said that she "knew better even as a child than to compete with Donald," who was said to be their father's favorite child.

So instead, the heiress went into law, getting her J.D. from Hofstra Law School and going on to work in the US Attorney's Office in New Jersey in the 1970s.

A Republican like her brother, Barry was nominated to become a federal court judge by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. She became widely respected and was elevated to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in 1999, by President Bill Clinton. Trump once boasted that his sister was "one notch below the Supreme Court." She stepped away from active work in February 2017.

Barry was married to John J. Barry, an attorney who counted his brother-in-law as one of his clients. He died of cancer in 2000. She is mother to one child from her first marriage, David Desmond, a former neuropsychologist who is now an author.

Source: WNYC, New York magazine, Business Insider

Fred Trump Jr.

Perhaps the sibling that President Trump talks about the most is his older brother Fred, who died an alcoholic in 1981 at the age of 43.

The eldest son of Fred and Mary Trump, Fred Jr. was initially intended to succeed their father as the head of the family business. But Freddy, as he was called by his friends and family, didn't especially like real estate, and quit to become a pilot for Trans-World Airlines.

It was while working as a commercial pilot that he met his wife, Linda Clapp, a stewardess, and the couple went on to have two children, named Fred and Mary after his parents.

By his mid-20s, however, Freddy became a heavy drinker and it started to have an impact on his life. Eventually, he had to quit flying because of the threat his drinking posed, and he and his wife divorced.

In a 2016 New York Times interview, President Trump said he reached out to his brother as his life was spiraling out of control, and tried to convince him to come back to the family business. He was unsuccessful.

Freddy's early death has had a profound influence on Trump's life, and he maintains he's never had a single drink in his life because of it.

Source: New York Times

Elizabeth Trump Grau

Not much is known about Trump's closest sister in age, Elizabeth Trump Grau, 76.

Like her younger brother, Elizabeth attended the private Kew-Forest School in Queens. For college, she attended Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Virginia (it was known as Southern Seminary College at the time).

She stayed out of the family business, instead going into work as a administrative assistant for Chase Manhattan Bank.

In 1989, she married television and movie producer James Grau. The couple have since retired to Florida.

In his book, "The Art of the Deal," Trump refers to his sister Elizabeth as "bright but less ambitious."

Sources: New York Times, MSN, Game of Thorns

Robert Trump

President Trump's younger brother, Robert, 70, followed him into the family business, rising to become a top executive at the Trump Organization.

These days, he's retired and living in Millbrook, New York, in the Hudson Valley.

When his brother was running for president in 2016, he told Page Six that he supported him "a thousand percent."

Robert was married to socialite Blaine Trump for 25 years before the two filed for divorce in October 2007. Since then, he has mostly retreated from the public spotlight.

At the time of the divorce, New York magazine reported that Robert had been living with a mistress, his former secretary Ann Marie Pallan, for the previous two years.

It appears that he remains on good terms with his ex-wife, who attended President Trump's inauguration in January 2017, according to Vogue.

Sources: Page Six, Town & Country, New York magazine, Vogue