Ivanka Trump has lived her life in the public eye.
Born to then real-estate mogul Donald Trump and model Ivana Trump, his first wife, she is now the president's oldest (and favorite) daughter.
The 37-year-old has been a business executive, runway model, socialite, doting mother, and now key adviser in her father's White House.
Here's a look back at her life:
Ivana Trump was born in Manhattan on October 30, 1981. "Ivanka" is actually a nickname for her real name, which is the same as her mother's.
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, is shown with her children Ivanka, left, and Eric as Ricardo Mazuchelli looks on in October 1993. (AP)
She is the middle child of Donald's first wife, Ivana, who was born in Czechoslovakia.
The funeral of Ivana Trump's father Milos Zelnicek in Zlin, Czechoslovakia in 1990. From left: Trump's children, Eric, 6, Ivanka, 8 and Donald, 12, Ivana and Donald Trump. (AP)
Her mother and father divorced in 1992 after a very public breakup when he cheated with Marla Maples, who would become his second wife. Ivanka was 11 years old.
Ivana & Ivanka Trump in 1994. (John Barrett/PHOTOlink/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)
Ivanka has said while she loves Marla and her half-sister Tiffany, she could never really forgive her for breaking up her parents' marriage. Tabloid journalists accosted her, shouting "Is it true that Marla said that your father was the best sex she'd ever had?"
Marla Maples and Trump with their family at the US Tennis Open championships in New York on September 7, 1994.. Ivanka is sitting on her father's lap, and her half-sister Tiffany Trump is to her right. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
She attended the exclusive all-girls Chapin School in Manhattan — of which Jackie Kennedy is an alumna — and then shipped off to boarding school at Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut — where John F. Kennedy went.
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka peek over the crowd as they take in a tennis match during the US Open in New York on September 7, 1994. (Roh Frehm/AP)
Taking after her mother, Ivanka started modeling as a teen.
Ivanka on the cover of "Seventeen" in May 1997, when she was 15. (Seventeen Magazine/Hearst Corporation)
She studied at Georgetown and the University of Pennsylvania (her father's alma mater), where she graduated summa cum laude in 2004 with a degree in economics.
Donald Trump, left, his daughter Ivanka, center, and ex-wife Ivana watch the men's semifinal match from their box at the US Open in New York on Sept. 6, 1997. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Ivanka met Jared Kushner, from a fellow real-estate mogul family who also grew up in the public eye, in 2005. The pair began dating on and off shortly after that.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, owner of the New York Observer, attend a fashion show on September 9, 2007 in New York City. (Rob Loud/Getty Images)
An inch shy of 6 feet, she's walked the runways for Versace. Ivanka told Harper's Bazaar in 2007 that 60-year-old bankers "have nothing on a group of catty 16-year-old female models without parental supervision."
Ivanka Trump walks the runway at Johnnie Walker's 'Dressed To Kilt 2007' fashion show at Capitale on April 2, 2007 in New York City. (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
But her true passion has always been the family business. She tagged along to board meetings and negotiations her whole life, but started officially working for her father in 2005 after graduating college.
A billboard in New York City in 2007. (RtMcbride / MediaPunch/IPX)
Ivanka appeared on her father's hit show, "The Apprentice," joining the cast as a boardroom judge from its sixth season to its final episode with the Trumps at the helm in 2015.
From left, first "Celebrity Apprentice" winner Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump in 2007. (NBC)
Ivanka inherited her father's dealmaking skills. She was the lead negotiator on the Trump National Doral Miami, a $1 billion property that she scooped up for $150 million.
Donald and Ivanka Trump place their hands in concrete during festivities for the 92-story Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Sept. 24, 2008. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
In 2009, she published, "The Trump Card," an inspirational how-to get ahead in business book based on her experiences. It was a New York Times bestseller. Her second book, "Women Who Work," is coming out May 2, 2017.
Ivanka Trump attends the 'The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life' book launch celebration at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Ivanka married Kushner on October 25, 2009. She converted to Orthodox Judaism for him, and the couple keep kosher and observe the Sabbath, shutting off their electronics to spend time with family.
The wedding of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on October 25, 2009. (Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography via Getty Images)
In addition to helping run the Trump Organization, Ivanka launched a jewelry collection in 2007, and created her own fashion and lifestyle brand, The Ivanka Trump Collection, shortly thereafter.
Ivanka Trump attends the Launch of Her Spring 2011 Lifestyle Collection of Footwear at the Topanga Nordstrom on February 17, 2011 in Canoga Park, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Ivanka is an early riser, usually beginning work by 6:30 a.m. People describe her as friendly, polished, eloquent, capable, and even a bit intimidating. She admits she has "a big ego," like her father.
Donald Trump listens to Ivanka talk about his 92-story Trump International Hotel & Tower during a news conference on construction progress in Chicago on May 24, 2007. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos)
An avid Manhattan socialite, she's lent her name recognition to various charitable causes, including the New York City Police Foundation and Cookies for Kids' Cancer, shown here.
Ivanka Trump hosts the Glad Cookie Exchange in support of Cookies for Kids' Cancer at Trump Tower on November 29, 2011 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Glad Product Company)
Her and her brothers Eric and Donald Jr. — all Trump's kids from his first wife — held the title of executive vice presidents of development and acquisition at the Trump Organization, with offices side-by-side-by-side in Trump Tower.
Eric, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Donald Trump attend the ground breaking of the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office Building in Washington on July 23, 2014. (REUTERS/Gary Cameron)
She has always been extremely close with her father. When Ivanka was little, he used to brag to high-powered executives about how smart she was. And he never ignores her phone calls.
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump visits his Scottish golf course Turnberry with Ivanka and Eric Trump on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland. (Getty/ Jeff J Mitchell)
Receiving numerous accolades for her business acumen over the years, the World Economic Forum named Ivanka a Young Global Leader, and she was 33rd on Fortune magazine's '40 Under 40' list in 2014.
Ivanka Trump speaks at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington on Oct. 14, 2015. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
On March 27, 2016, Ivanka and Jared welcomed baby Theo, their third child after Arabella and Joseph.
Apr 25, 2016 - Ivanka Trump shared the first photo of her family of five featuring baby Theo. (ivankatrump/Instragram)
"The most important job any woman can have is being a mother, and it shouldn't mean taking a pay cut," she controversially proclaimed in a political ad for her father.
Ivanka Trump with two of her children. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
After her father clinched the party's presidential nomination, Ivanka delivered a keynote address at the Republican National Convention, highlighting her father's record of supporting women and minorities within his company.
Ivanka Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
She was her father's constant foil on the campaign trail. After a lewd 2005 tape of Trump making crude sexual remarks about women, Ivanka said his comments were "clearly inappropriate and offensive," and that she was glad he apologized for them.
Ivanka Trump looks on as her her father speaks during a campaign event on September 13, 2016 in Aston, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Her support for her father has never wavered. "Thank you, America, for the trust that you placed in my father," Ivanka said on election night after he won. "He will never let you down!"
Ivanka Trump brushes the hair off her daughter Arabella Kushner's face as husband Jared Kushner looks on before voting at PS 59 in New York, New York on November 8, 2016. (Thomson Reuters)
And she is clearly her father's favorite child. "Daddy’s little girl!" he's called her.
Tiffany and Ivanka Trump attend their father's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. (Reuters)
After the election, Ivanka and Jared moved to DC, and both relinquished control of their many business ventures. She stepped down from her fashion line and the Trump Organization, leaving the company in her brothers' hands.
But her father's many critics have jeopardized Ivanka's brands. Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Gilt, and Burlington all dropped her fashion line in early 2017 following customer protests and weak sales.
Ivanka Trump watches as President Donald Trump delivers remarks after touring the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture on February 21, 2017. (Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)
By July 2018, Ivanka announced she was shutting down her fashion company. "I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington," she said in a statement.
One of her father's closest confidantes, Ivanka has sat in on many of his meetings with business and world leaders — just like she did as a kid.
Ivanka Trump looks at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a roundtable discussion on the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leaders at the White House on February 13, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
But sometimes critics think she's gone too far, like when she briefly took her dad's seat at the G20 Summit in Germany in July 2018.
President Donald Trump (R) holds his daughter Ivanka Trump (C) at the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
She has represented the US on multiple occasions, attending the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Ivanka Trump visits the USA House on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Marianna Massey/Getty)
She and Jared also opened the new US embassy in Israel that her father moved to Jerusalem. That day, 40,000 Palestinians protested the opening at the Gaza border. At least 58 Palestinians died and more than 2,700 were wounded, many from Israeli forces.
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump (L) stands next to the dedication plaque at the US embassy in Jerusalem, and (R) a wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated as others take cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border on May 14, 2018. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)
Protesting Trump's controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy and family separations at the US border, celebrities called on the first daughter in a "Dear Ivanka" campaign that went viral.
After Trump ended the family separations, Ivanka later said they were a "low point" in her time in the White House. "I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children," she said in August 2018.
Ivanka has made supporting children and families her key issues, pushing for a child tax credit and paid family leave.
She's worked on both issues with Sen. Marco Rubio. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
She has broken with her father two notable times since he took office — once when she defended the press, saying she didn't think the media, or the "fake news" as her dad likes to say, were the "enemy of the people."
Trump holds a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. (Thomson Reuters)
Ivanka also denounced disgraced former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before her father withdrew his endorsement, saying "There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children."
Ivanka Trump. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
But she always defends her father, like when a reporter asked if she believed the 20 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. "I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated there's no truth to it," Ivanka said.
Ivanka and Donald Trump (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Trump even floated the idea of making her his new US ambassador to the UN, saying she "would be dynamite", but said he could "already hear the chants of Nepotism!"
President Donald Trump said "everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador." (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Ivanka's trusted voice is likely to shape her father's presidency for years to come. She's lived her whole life in the spotlight — why stop now?
Ivanka's trusted voice is likely to shape her father's presidency for years to come. She's lived her whole life in the spotlight — why stop now? (Evan Vucci/AP)