Gary Cohn pushes back on bombshell Bob Woodward book, says it 'does not accurately portray my experience at the White House'

Gary Cohn, the former top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, pushed back Tuesday on veteran journalist Bob Woodward's portrayal of his time in the White House in a new book.

"This book does not accurately portray my experience at the White House," Cohn told the news website Axios in a statement. "I am proud of my service in the Trump Administration, and I continue to support the President and his economic agenda."

Cohn is quoted extensively in the book, titled "Fear: Trump in the White House," and the relationship between the former Goldman Sachs executive and Trump is a key focus of Woodward's reporting.

Some of the more explosive allegations in the book also deal with Cohn, such as the detail that the former economic adviser stole documents off of Trump's desk to prevent the president from pulling the US out of major trade deals.

Cohn did not deny any specific allegations made in the book.

According to Axios, Cohn's outsize role in the book has led Trump and other administration officials to assume that Cohn was a source for Woodward. According to the author, "Fear" is based on extensive interviews with former and current members of the Trump administration, and many interviews were taped for posterity.

While the White House has denounced Woodward's book, the scenes of dysfunction are similar to other reports about the chaotic nature of the Trump administration.