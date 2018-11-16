Ghana is ready to have its own national airline

news

The government of Ghana has revealed that it is ready to set up a new national airline will begin operations in 2019.

Presenting the 2019 budget statement to the country’s Parliament on Thursday November 15, 2018, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, revealed that the government has approved the establishment of a home-based airline which will involve the participation of the private sector.

He said the project will complement the various transport systems currently running in the country to ferry both humans and goods through international and regional routes.

“Mr Speaker, Cabinet has given approval for the establishment of a home-based airline with private sector participation to provide regional and inter-continental services for the efficient movement of people, goods and services as well as promote tourism. Strategic investors will be engaged, and the airline is expected to commence operations in 2019,” he said.

The country over the years does not have a home-based airline hence the announcement to establish one have been a good news to citizen and they are eagerly looking forward to it.