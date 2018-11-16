Ghana’s largest opposition party goes to polls on Saturday

news

The largest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will go to the polls on Saturday November 17 to elects its new National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

The national delegates’ conference is set to take place at the Trade Fair Centre in the country’s capital, Accra.

65 aspirants are vying for the NEC position which includes the position of the Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, Director of Communications and their respective deputies and a total of 8,500 delegates are expected to decide on which of the aspirants they would prefer to manage the affairs of the party in the upcoming years.

The acting Director of Elections of the party, Mr Bede Ziedeng revealed that preparations were ongoing to ensure the election comes off and becomes successful.

He said, “So far, preparations are going well. The planning committee and all sub committees are doing what is expected of them to ensure that everything goes on smoothly.”

“All is set for the conference,” he added.

“Delegates from some regions of the country (Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Brong Ahafo) are expected to arrive to the capital on Friday before the Election Day,” Mr Ziedeng said.