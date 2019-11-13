According to him, there was evidence in the growth recorded in the various sectors of the economy.

“This is the year that one can confidently say that God’s blessings of the hard work is beginning to manifest putting us on a positive trajectory for sustained lift,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta said this while presenting the country’s 2020 budget to the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

He admitted that there were a few up and downs, however, he said the government has “quietly but incontestably achieved significant structural changes of the economy.”

“I say so because we have won some painful but necessary battles for God and country. We have stabilised the macroeconomic turbulence that was all too regular a feature in the management of the national economy,” he said.

Adding that “We have delivered on our flagship programme. The gains made so far are significant and it is indeed to the glory of God. This I say is real change.”