The United States has imposed visa sanctions on Ghana.

Some Ghanaians have called on the government to retaliate.

But, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister has said they will not retaliate but rather work together for the sanctions to be lifted.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said that they will not also impose visa sanctions on the United States of America (USA) after the US imposed some visa sanction on the West-African country.

The minister in an interview with Accra-based Class FM said that a lot must be considered before such a decision is taken.

“Are you dealing at arm’s length [with the U.S.], there are more Ghanaians [seeking to travel] than Americans wanting to come here… In diplomacy there is reciprocity but it is always guarded. You have to look at the circumstances before you take certain actions.”

Her comments come after some Ghanaians called on the government to also sanction the US following its visa sanction imposed on Ghana.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak said that the government of Ghana should fight the U.S.’s bullying posture.

But the Foreign Affairs Minister said it is important for them to rather work together with the U.S. government to ensure that the sanctions are lifted.

She explained that Ghana and the U.S. are key allies and do not need any actions that will strain the relationship between the two countries.

The two countries are at a stalemate over the deportation of some 7,000 Ghanaians who have been deported by the U.S.

“Ghana has failed to live up to its obligations under international law to accept the return of its nationals removed from the United States,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said in a press statement while announcing the visa sanctions.”

“Without an appropriate response from Ghana, the scope of these sanctions may be expanded to a wider population. The sanctions will remain in place until the Secretary of Homeland Security notifies Secretary Pompeo that cooperation on removals has improved to an acceptable level,” the American statement added.