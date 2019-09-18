At least three Ghanaians were injured in the latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa which saw the destruction to properties and loss of lives.

Following the attacks, a South African government’s special envoy who arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, rendered an apology to the Ghanaian government and the affected businesses and individuals.

Jeffrey Radebe, who led the envoy to Ghana expressed deep regret for the attacks and called for cooperation among African states to deal with the socio-economic issues that underlined such attacks.

He, however, insisted that only properly registered and insured tax-paying Ghanaians businesses will benefit from the compensation.

Speaking at a media briefing after a closed-door session with government, Minister Radebe said the laws of South African will be fully applied in addressing the aftermath of the attacks.

He further noted that the Ghanaian government has accepted the apology of South Africa to its citizens for the unfortunate incident.