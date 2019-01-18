Ahmed Hussein-Suale was laid to rest two days after he was shot by gunmen.

The Ghanaian investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was assassinated on Wednesday night has been laid to rest on Friday (January 16, 2019).

He was buried according to Muslim traditions since Ahmed Hussein-Suale subscribes to the Islamic faith.

Islamic prayers were held to bid him farewell and he was subsequently buried at a cemetery in the Greater Accra Region.

Hussein-Suale was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations, where renowned Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, is the boss.

In 2018, Tiger Eye PI premiered ‘Number12’ an investigative documentary exposing the deep corruption within the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA).

The investigation led to the lifetime ban of the former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, and a dissolution of the entire body by the government.

But Hussein-Suale’s images were revealed to the public by a Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in a documentary he produced titled ‘Who Watches the Watchman’, criticising Anas and his investigative methods.

In a live radio interview, Mr Agyapong said Hussein-Suale should be beaten if caught anywhere. He promised to pay whoever will beat Hussein-Suale.

After the assassination of the investigative journalist, many Ghanaians have called on the police to invite Agyapong for questioning due to his previous comments.

Meanwhile, Agyapong has said that he did not kill Hussein-Suale and has no hand in his death. He alleged that due to the job he does with Anas there may be other people looking to kill him.

In a related development, the police has started investigating the issue. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has asked the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation.