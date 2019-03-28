The EC said it will not allow political parties without at least 144 offices across the country are likely to operate.

Already, the EC has inspected the National offices of political parties. It will continue with the inspection in districts after the regional inspection.

The exercise is backed by the Political Parties’ Act, (Act 574) which insists that all political parties have a nationwide presence, including having offices at the national and regional levels and in two-thirds of districts across the country.

Out of the 23 political parties that had registered with the commission, only two which are the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) met the physical presence requirement in at least 144 of the 216 districts.

There are growing concerns from experts was that the EC has been lenient on political parties which are said to show up during elections, only to fold up afterwards.

This has therefore triggered the inspection and the implementation of the Act. The EC says it will not relent on its duties henceforth.