Dr Bawumia said this while speaking at a Townhall Meeting held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Kumasi.

He said, “Economic growth which was on the declining trend has been restored. GDP growth was 8.1percent in 2017 6.8 percent in 2018 and is projected at 7.0 percent in 2019 and this is compared to 3.4percent in 2016.”

Adding that “Ghana’s GDP growth now for three years in a row is amongst the fastest in the world, for three years in a row our GDP growth is among the fastest in the world.”

Dr Bawumia, however, admitted that changing the structure of Ghana's economy through diversification and value addition will not happen overnight.

He said changing the structure "remains a major pre-occupation of the government because it is our pathway to reduce dependency, expand the economy, create jobs, increase exports, reduce imports and support the value of our currency.”