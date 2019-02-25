The results from the Electoral Commission reveal that Mr John Mahama emerged the winner with overwhelming 213,487 votes representing 95.23 per cent out of the total votes cast.

The other six candidates managed the remaining 4.77 per cent among themselves.

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi emerged second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52 per cent.

Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, had the third place with 2,301 votes representing 1.03 per cent.

One of the Founder of the Reformed Party, Goosie Tanoh polled 2,091 votes representing 0.93 per cent, coming fourth.

Former Trades and Industry Minister, Mr Ekwow Spio Garbrah emerged fifth with 1,447 votes which represent 0.65 per cent of the total votes.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah and businessman secured 934 of valid votes cast representing o.42 per cent.

A businessman, Nurudeen Iddrisu, was seventh with 520 votes, representing 0.23 per cent.

The total votes cast were about 224,184 and 1,337 were recorded as void.

Prior to the election, about 94 out of the 106 NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) endorsed former president Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 elections.